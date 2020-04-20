Second round of tests for inmates in St. Albans

We have an update on comprehensive COVID-19 testing at two facilities in Vermont.

We start with the prison in St. Albans. The state is testing all inmates and staff at the Northwest State Correctional Facility again this week.

If more inmates are found to have the coronavirus, they will be moved to St. Johnsbury.

So far, 30 St. Albans inmates have been sent to St. Johnsbury. After they recover, those inmates will be sent back to St. Albans.

And in Bennington, no one has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Vermont Veterans' Home.

We told you last week the state was testing all 122 residents and 200 staff members after one employee tested positive.

The state says that one employee is better and that no one else in the facility has COVID-19.