Second spa owner admits to burning business

A second owner of a Vermont spa has pleaded guilty to setting the business on fire a year ago.

Kristopher Kirby of East Montpelier, co-owner of the Sundara Day Spa in Berlin, pleaded guilty Monday to a felony count of first-degree arson.

The Times Argus reports that the 48-year-old agreed to a suspended sentence of two to 10 years, except for 18 months to serve. His lawyer had no comment on Tuesday.

Kirby’s wife, Lesilee Kirby, 49, pleaded guilty in September. She agreed to a sentence of two to seven years, all suspended except for nine months. Six of the nine months will be home confinement because of health issues. A phone message was left with her attorney.

Police say the Kirbys plotted to burn down the spa due to financial issues.

A family who lived upstairs escaped unharmed.

