Condos to discuss voting options for Vermonters

Secretary of State Jim Condos Monday will discuss voting options for Vermonters ahead of what will be the first statewide mail-in primary election next month.

During a press conference at 1 p.m., Condos will address questions about the August 11 statewide primary election process.

Voters with early/absentee ballots may return them to their clerk by mail, in-person, or even at the polls on Election Day. Their ballot must be in the possession of the Clerk by 7 p.m. on Election Day for it to be counted.

In-person voting will still be available as usual for all voters who wish to vote in person at the polls.