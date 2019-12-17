Secretary of state announces candidates who qualified for Vt. primary

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos has released a list of the candidates who have qualified for the Vermont primary elections on March 3.

On the Republican ballot there are three names:

-Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente

-Donald J. Trump

-Bill Weld

There are currently 12 names on the Democratic ballot and no real surprises:

-Joseph R. Biden

-Michael R. Bloomberg

-Pete Buttigieg

-Tulsi Gabbard

-Amy Klobuchar

-Deval Patrick

-Bernie Sanders

-Mark Stewart

-Tom Steyer

-Elizabeth Warren

-Marianne Williamson

-Andrew Yang

Julian Castro is not currently on the list. He has been granted supplementary time.