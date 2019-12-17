Secretary of state announces candidates who qualified for Vt. primary

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos has released a list of the candidates who have qualified for the Vermont primary elections on March 3.
On the Republican ballot there are three names:
-Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente
-Donald J. Trump
-Bill Weld
There are currently 12 names on the Democratic ballot and no real surprises:
-Joseph R. Biden
-Michael R. Bloomberg
-Pete Buttigieg
-Tulsi Gabbard
-Amy Klobuchar
-Deval Patrick
-Bernie Sanders
-Mark Stewart
-Tom Steyer
-Elizabeth Warren
-Marianne Williamson
-Andrew Yang
Julian Castro is not currently on the list. He has been granted supplementary time.