Secretary of the Army visits Vermont

Secretary of the Army Mark Esper toured the Vermont Army National Guard's Mountain Warfare School in Jericho today.

The visit was part of an Army tour Esper has been on since he took the position over a year ago. He met with top Vermont Army leaders and tested his climbing skills with some of the students.

"Recruiting; it's always a challenge," Esper said.

He's working with Vermont's new adjutant general Col. Greg Knight to tackle the nationwide issue.

"Making sure you have qualified folks who are interested in joining and serving the Army," Esper said.

During his Vermont visit, Esper said the branch is on track to meet this year's recruiting goals.

"Having this world-class facility right here, I think would help recruit from this region," Esper said.

Esper said the mountaineering skills learned at the Jericho school are critical.

"Having the capabilities such that are taught here at the Mountain Warfare School that will make sure that we are prepared to fight and win any time, any place," Esper said.

Last year, Vermont lawmakers approved a program that would allow the Guard to offer recruits free tuition to state schools. Capt. Mike Arcovitch said it's a big incentive.

"It's a little bit more of a long game so we won't see huge impacts right away. But it's certainly made a really positive impact for Vermont," / Capt. Arcovitch said.

The Army hopes to revamp its websites and do more social media outreach. Esper said he's happy with the quality of recruits in places like Jericho.

"I walk away from today with a great sense of pride," Esper said.