Police close South Main St. in Rutland

Vermont State Police responded to an incident in Rutland early Wednesday morning, closing off a section of South Main Street.

Authorities have released few details but say South Main Street in the area of Royce St. to Hopkins St. has been closed since 1 a.m. Drivers are being told to expect delays and seek another route. Rutland City Police say a detour is also in effect between Strongs Avenue. and Madison St.

We have a crew on scene now and we'll keep you updated when we learn more.