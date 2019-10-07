Section of road along Lake Willoughby to be closed

A section of Vermont Route 5A along Lake Willoughby in the town of Westmore is going to be closed for two weeks so engineers can stabilize an area that is prone to dangerous rock slides.

The closure is scheduled to start Oct. 15 or later. It's designed to allow specialists to rappel down the cliff face from the top and remove unstable or potentially unstable rock. They will also install threaded steel bars to secure potentially unstable blocks.

The Caledonian Record reports the closure will force drivers between Westmore and West Burke to detour around via Routes 5 and 16 through Barton village.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says the site has a history of rock slides and more will occur if the work is not done.

