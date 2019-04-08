'See something, say something' PSA campaign produced by Vt. students

"See something, say something" public service announcements will be hitting the airwaves in Vermont soon, and they're created by Vermont students.

"On the news nowadays it's all about school safety and school shootings and I know as a high schooler and being surrounded by other high schoolers, when we get threats or we hear these things it is unsettling," said Tivy Parchment, who along with fellow Hazen Union High School students are the winners of a "see something, say something" PSA contest.

The video they created features a student who finds a note and reports it to school officials. "I want that to be profound. I want that to be the moment where they're like, there's a split second where you can make a choice and it can make the difference," Parchment.

The Vermont NEA teacher's union sponsored the contest after a scare last year at Fair Haven High School and other school shootings creating headlines around the country.

"As educators, we need to continue to have conversations with students about seeing something and saying something. We want our students to be vigilant without becoming vigilantes," said the Vermont NEA's Don Tinney.

Logan Kenyon's team at the Stafford Technical Center came in second. Kenyon says the close call at Fair Haven -- where he knows many of the students -- impacted him. "It kind of makes you think about it, like, what if a bunch of people I know are just not there tomorrow at school, so you kind of want to make a difference," he said.

The state has upgraded security protocols and features at schools around the state. But Gov. Phil Scott says students can also help prevent a tragedy from happening. "We need students to be involved and it was so powerful when we look at the incidents in our own state, 'see something, say something' has come in to play," Scott said.

The students at Hazen Union won $1,000 for their school. The students at Stafford Technical Center won $500, and the third-place team at Northwest Technical Center won $250. The PSAs will begin airing on Channel 3 and other media soon.