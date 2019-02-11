'See something, say something' saves Barre woman's life

We all know when you see something, you should say something. It's that line of thinking that helped save the life of a Barre woman last month.

"And I remember walking down the steps and I had one little twinge, like an electrical twinge [on my arm]. It wasn't unpleasant, it was kind of pleasant. And I thought, wouldn't it be something if that was the only notice someone got they were about to have a heart attack,” said Diane Thompson of Barre.

After that feeling, Thompson collapsed. She says she died before she hit the ground that day and doesn’t remember falling.

Someone saw her fall and called 911. They got some help and started CPR.

One of the people who arrived to help was Barre City Police Officer Jacob Frey. He, like so many of the first responders who helped save Thompson, was hired and trained by her when she worked at Barre EMS.

"It feels really good. It feels good that she's going to be able to talk to her son and daughter again," Frey said.

First responders and doctors ended up shocking her heart a total of eight times. While she was at the hospital, her kids weren't sure if she was going to make it, and if she did, what kind of cognitive damage she would have?

When she woke up, she had a new attitude, knowing her life was saved by a complete stranger.

"So many people are affected by one woman, saying I'm going to do the right thing and I think we should all try to do that," Thompson said.

This is a perfect example of when "see something, say something" can be successful. The first responders involved consider Thompson's survival a victory and it's made even more special because they were able to save the life of the person who helped teach them their skills.