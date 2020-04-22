Seed producers see more demand during pandemic

Seed producers say they're struggling to keep up with a consistently growing demand that hasn't stopped since mid-March.

High Mowing Organic Seeds in Wolcott sells vegetable, flower, and culinary herb seeds. They say they are seeing a big surge from home gardeners.

Company leaders say on any given day there's a 300 to 500 percent increase in online orders, from a few hundred orders a day, to about a thousand.

That's led to a backlog they say has forced them to pause orders through the website until April 28.

But, High Mowing Organic Seeds are still available at more than 100 garden centers, hardware stores, and farm stands across Vermont.

The company is also donating seeds to various food pantries.

"I hope that what comes from this is a whole new wave of tens of thousands of Vermonters realizing the multiple benefits of growing food for themselves and for their communities," said Tom Stearns, the founder of High Mowing Organic Seeds.

Stearns says half of his 70-person staff is working from home right now, but because the pandemic is helping business rather than hindering it, they've hired 10 new people and have five more positions available.