Segundo-Clark found guilty of grandmother's murder

The Northern New York man accused of killing his grandmother with a kitchen knife after a fight on Thanksgiving has been found guilty.

Jurors on Thursday morning found Gustavo Segundo-Clark, 25, of West Chazy, guilty of murder and five other charges.

Prosecutors said Segundo-Clark stabbed and killed his grandmother, Ginger Clark, 73.

The case went to the jury on Wednesday. Thursday morning, after about 5.5 hours of deliberating, the jurors came back with their verdicts.

They found Segundo-Clark guilty of murder, assault, grand larceny for stealing his grandmother's car and bank card, tampering with physical evidence for washing the knife and for criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors argued there was overwhelming evidence against Segundo-Clark while the defense argued the prosecution's case had big holes.

