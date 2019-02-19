Sanders announces run for president

Senator Bernie Sanders is running for president.

File photo

The Vermont Independent made the announcement in a video Tuesday. Sanders ran for the Democratic nomination in 2016, but ultimately lost to Hillary Clinton.

He joins a growing field of candidates competing to face President Donald Trump in 2020. Political experts say that with many of the candidates, like Elizabeth Warren, carrying the same progressive message, it could make it harder for Sanders to separate himself from everyone else.

Sanders last week told WCAX he is proud that some of his core issues, which were considered radical by mainstream Democrats, have been adopted by many in the party. He said the true national emergency in the country is not border security as the President seems to think, it's issues like climate change, economic inequality and high prescription drug prices.

At 77, Sanders is also one of the oldest candidates to seek the presidency.

Sanders also has many factors working in his favor, including the biggest small-donor list of any candidate, and his past effective use of social media to spread his message.

Sen. Sanders campaign announcement video