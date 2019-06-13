Bernie Sanders' car nearly towed

It proves that parking in Burlington can be tricky. Senator Bernie Sanders nearly had his car towed from outside his home while campaigning for President.

Courtesy: Seven Days

Seven Days reports Sanders' Chevy Aveo was one of more than 500 cars ticketed over a week-long street sweeping effort. About 400 vehicles got towed.

Records show his car got picked up and dropped off at the same place, which usually means the tow-truck driver hooked up the car before someone came out to claim it.