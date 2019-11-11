Sen. Bernie Sanders releases veterans agenda

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Senator Bernie Sanders released his veterans agenda early Monday morning on the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day.

Sanders has called his agenda: "Honoring our Commitment to Veterans."

The senator says it will guarantee veterans the benefits and services they were promised.

While he was a Chairman of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, we're told reports showed the Veterans Health Administration was failing veterans.

Sanders worked to pass a bill that invested billions into the VA System.

 