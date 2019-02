Presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren will be in New Hampshire Friday night to headline a democratic dinner.

It's the New Hampshire Democratic Party's 60th McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner.

The dinner was started in 1959 as a way to support the party.

Saturday, she'll be on the campaign trail at a house party in Laconia, hosting an organizing event in Plymouth, and joining the New Hampshire Young Democrats for a meet and greet in Nashua.