Gillibrand says past immigration views were wrong

Another presidential hopeful is focusing on immigration. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is explaining why she's changing her position on immigration.

While serving as a Congresswoman, she opposed "amnesty for illegal immigrants" and voted to increase funding for ICE to work with local law enforcement on deportations.

She also expressed views on establishing English as an official language.

During Tuesday night's CNN Town Hall, Gillibrand said she is ashamed of her past positions.

"When I was a member of Congress from upstate New York, I was really focused on the priorities of my district. When I became senator of the entire state, I recognized that some of my views really did need to change. They were not thoughtful enough and didn't care enough about people outside of the original upstate New York district that I represented. And so I learned and I think for people who aspire to be president I think it's really important that you're able to admit when you're wrong and that you're able to grow and learn and listen and be better and be stronger," said Gillibrand.

It's not the first time Gillibrand has had to explain the change in her immigration views. In January, she said her previous controversial stances on immigration "certainly weren't empathetic and they were not kind."