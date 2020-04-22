Leahy looking ahead to other relief bills

As Congress considers a $480 billion coronavirus relief bill just passed by the Senate, Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy says he's already thinking ahead to another bill in the coming weeks.

Sen. Patrick Leahy/File

Leahy, a lead negotiator on the package, says he's happy an agreement was reached, but he wants to address other gaps.

"We cannot be led to believe that our work here is done, Leahy said in a statement. "There are important changes that still need to be made to ensure the SBA programs work for our restaurants, small inns and hotels, and others that are waiting to reopen. Still others are waiting to find out whether they can participate in the programs. Hospitals and health care workers will need more resources in the weeks and months ahead. State and local governments, struggling to help communities address the coronavirus pandemic, still desperately need more funding. And lines for foodbanks and other critical services continue to grow. I look forward to working on a fourth, comprehensive, coronavirus relief bill in the coming weeks to address these needs."