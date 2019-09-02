Sen. Leahy on constituent needs, Trump, Vermont job market

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, cast vote number 16,000 of his Senate career last month. Leahy is a member of prominent committees, like the Appropriations Committee which reviews major budgets like the Department of Defense.

Our Galen Ettlin spoke with the senator about what he's heard from his constituents while Congress was in recess, and how he's working to bring more money and jobs to the state. Watch the video to see the interview.

