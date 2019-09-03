Sen. Leahy on gun control, improving US borders, more

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, sits down with our Galen Ettlin to discuss gun control, what can be done to better improve both the southern and northern U.S. borders, and more. Watch the video for the full interview.

In the first part of that interview, the senator also discussed what he's heard from his constituents while Congress was in recess, and how he's working to bring more money and jobs to the state in the first part of that interview. You can watch that part of the interview here.