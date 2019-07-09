Sen. Leahy responds to Iran threats

Iran says it's ready to enrich uranium at any level and with any amount.

The U.S. is pressuring Iran with sanctions, trying to force it to renegotiate a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

President Trump pulled out of that deal last year.

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is responding to Iran threats.

In a statement, Sen. Leahy says:

"Iran's decision...is regrettable and a cause for grave concern, but it was also predictable. President Trump's foolish and dangerous withdrawal from the agreement set in motion a process that has brought us to this point. If President Trump wants to do what is best for America...and keep us out of another war, he needs to rebuild the international coalition that led to the nuclear deal -- which even Russia and China supported."