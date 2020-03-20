Sen. Leahy says he’s disappointed in Republican

Sen. Patrick Leahy says he's disappointed in the senate republicans for proceeding with a bill on the economic response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Patrick Leahy

In a statement, Leahy says that while he welcomes direct financial assistance to American families, but the plan puts the interests of corporations over workers and Americans families.

He adds that it also fails to invest in programs that American people will rely on during the crisis which, he says, has already reached a breaking point.