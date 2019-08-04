Sen. Mitch McConnell fractures shoulder after falling at his Kentucky home

Sen. Mitch McConnell fractured his shoulder Sunday morning after tripping on his outside patio.

According to a statement released by his press secretary, McConnell was treated at a Louisville hospital and released. He has been working from home since being discharged.

McConnell has been in touch with Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio), offering his condolences fter two mass shootings claimed dozens of lives in their states over the weekend.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.