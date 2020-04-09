Sen. Sanders appears in exclusive late night interview after dropping out

Despite early momentum, Senator Bernie Sanders is dropping out of the race for the White House.

Sanders concluded Wednesday he had no chance to win and didn't want to take attention away from the fight against the coronavirus.

Sanders appeared in an exclusive interview with Stephen Colbert late Wednesday night and talked about his relationship with former opponent Joe Biden.

"I hope to be able to work with Joe to move him in a more progressive direction and I think Joe is a good politician and he understands that in order to defeat the president, he's going to have to bring new people into his political world," said Sanders.

Sanders called Biden a "decent human being" and says his team is working collectively with Biden's team.