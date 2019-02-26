Sen. Sanders says he will release his tax returns

Senator Bernie Sanders says he will release his tax returns, but warns us they won't be interesting.

Sanders spoke at a CNN town hall Monday night and said he will release 10 years of his tax returns soon.

"Our tax returns will bore you to death. That's simply it. Nothing special about them. It just was a mechanical issue. We don't have countenance on a home. My wife does most of it and we will get that stuff out," said Sen. Sanders.

Meanwhile on the campaign trail, his Presidential bid is off to a strong financial start.

His spokesperson says he has already raised $10 million since announcing his White House run last week.