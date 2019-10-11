Sanders to go 'full blast' as he gets back into campaign swing

Despite talk he was scaling back, Senator Bernie Sanders says he's ramping up campaigning. His return is expected to come this Tuesday during the next democratic presidential debate.

Sanders spoke with CNN Thursday night recalling chest discomfort during a Las Vegas event.

He says he visited an urgent care clinic and was referred immediately to a local hospital. Doctors found the blocked artery and put in two stents to hold the artery open.

But now he says he's ready to get back into the full swing of things.

"I'm feeling great and we're gonna run a vigorous campaign. We're working on our schedule right now. We're ready to go full blast," said Sanders.

The CNN/New York Times Presidential debate takes place in Ohio Tuesday.