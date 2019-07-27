Sen. Sanders to take group to Canada to buy prescription medicine

Tonight we follow up -- looking ahead to the next round of democratic debates next week and we're looking at the potential impact of a move by Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

In 1999, Sanders took a small busload of Vermonters into Montreal to get cheaper prescriptions.

Fast forward to this weekend, Sanders will do the same thing from the midwest before the debates in Detroit.

We asked our political analyst Matthew Dickinson how this affect Sanders' campaign, and what he'll need to do to stand out in the debate. You can watch the interview in the video above.