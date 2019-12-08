Sen. Schumer secures paid parental leave for federal employees

New York Senator Chuck Schumer says Congressional lawmakers are nearing an agreement that would offer twelve weeks of paid parental leave for federal employees

“The U.S. is the only industrialized nation that does not have paid parental leave. It’s high time that we caught up. And as the nation’s largest employer, the federal government offering twelve weeks to its millions of employees across our nation and here in New York, is a step in the right direction From one end of the state to the other," said Schumer in a statement.

According to estimates from the U.S. Department of Labor, Vermont has just over 7,000 federal employees, New Hampshire has a little over 7,500 and New York has over 114,000; with almost 5,000 of those living in the North Country.