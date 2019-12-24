Schumer wraps annual tour of every New York county

Sen. Chuck Schumer has wrapped up his 21st annual tour of all 62 counties in New York state.

The Senate’s top Democrat visited the final two counties, Fulton County and Washington County on Monday. He met with firefighters to discuss federal grant funding and later visited a heifer farm to discuss the rate of farmer and rancher suicides.

Schumer has made a point of annually visiting each New York county since he became a senator two decades ago. He says the ritual allows him to speak directly with constituents around the state and bring back ideas to Washington.

