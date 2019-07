The Senate Agriculture Committee wants to hear from the public about a proposed merger of the state's largest dairy co-op.

Officials say the merger between the St. Albans Co-op and Kansas-based Dairy Farmers of America could affect Vermont's conventional dairy farmers and the state's rural economy.

The committee will be taking testimony starting Monday at 10 a.m. in Montpelier.

Two-thirds of St. Albans Co-op Creamery members must vote in favor of the merger for it to pass.