Leahy, Democrats push McConnell to vote on Violence Against Women Act reauthorization

Several U.S. Senate Democrats held a press conference Wednesday to call for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring up a vote on a bill reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act.

Sen. Mitch McConnell/File

Democrats accuse Sen. McConnell of burying the legislation because it closes the so-called "boyfriend loophole." The bill would stop dating partners from buying a firearm after they've been convicted of domestic violence or stalking.

Senator Patrick Leahy wrote and sponsored the last VAWA reauthorization bill in 2013, which now has expired.

"It's not about politics. It's about listening to survivors. It's giving those on the front lines who are working to prevent domestic violence all the tools they need now, just like in 2013. This isn't our bill, it's a survivor's bill," Leahy said.

The bill also strengthens protection for Native American women and LGBTQ groups.

The legislation passed in the House eight months ago with bipartisan support.

