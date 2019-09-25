Senate committee examines prosecution of domestic terrorists

As the U.S. House considers ways to prevent gun violence, Senate lawmakers, including New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan, are looking at how to prosecute perpetrators of domestic terrorism.

Recent mass shootings have forced lawmakers to look at how they prosecute perpetrators of domestic terror. Wednesday morning legal experts explained that there isn't one single statute intended for domestic terror, but there are relevant, more specific federal terrorism laws that already exist. However, they say there are some gaps, particularly when it comes to guns, edged-weapons and vehicles -- things that aren't explosives.

"That gap can and should be closed. I think the best argument for closing it is to assert the moral equivalence or perhaps the equal immorality of political violence, as the chairman said, regardless of the ideological background. Political violence is unwelcome and intolerable in our system," said Robert Chesney with the Robert Struass Center for International Security and Law.

"Charleston 2015, Charlottesville 2017, Pittsburgh 2018, Pahwe 2019, Dallas 2019, Gilroy 2019, El Paso 2019... none of the perpetrators of these attacks were under investigation at the time of the attack," said Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Hassan says she's concerned the federal government doesn't understand the scope of the threat posed by white supremacy. Legal experts told her there isn't great data on the issue, since different law enforcement agencies can classify incidents in a number of ways.

What some jurisdictions might see as domestic terror, others might consider a firearms violation, making it difficult for agencies like the FBI to connect the dots.