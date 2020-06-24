Senate committee in New Hampshire passes red-flag bill

A New Hampshire Senate committee has passed a bill allowing police or relatives to petition a court to temporarily remove guns from people who pose a danger to themselves or others.

The bill, which was approved by the House on the opening day of the new legislative session, passed the Judiciary Committee 3-2 after a lengthy debate and now moves to the full Senate for a vote.

But even if it passes the Democratic-controlled body, it likely will be vetoed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

New Hampshire would join 19 other states and Washington, D.C., in passing so-called red flag laws.

