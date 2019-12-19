Senate approves spending deal negotiated by Leahy

The U.S. Senate has approved a spending deal in a push to avoid a government shutdown and get home for the holidays.

Sen. Patrick Leahy

The 12 annual appropriations bills in the package fund the federal government for the fiscal year 2020.

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy helped to negotiate the bipartisan, bicameral agreement. He says the agreement reverses some cuts proposed by the White House and makes historic investments in the American people and working families.

"It fully implements the bipartisan budget agreement, allows us to invest an additional $27 billion in nondefense programs to benefit our nation's children, improve our educational institutions, protect our environment, combat the opioid crisis, promote and grow our economy, invest in our infrastructure and protect our elections," said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Without action on the bill, there would be another government shutdown.