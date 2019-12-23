Senate passes bill to fund church security grants

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill cosponsored by Sen. Maggie Hassan to ensure that small states get funding to improve security at houses of worship.

Religious leaders across the country have been grappling with how to respond to gun violence spreading to churches, synagogues and mosques.

In past years, only facilities in major metropolitan areas were eligible for grants to protect against potential terrorist attacks.

Congress recently began distributing money to smaller cities and rural areas, but it wasn't permanent.

The bill cosponsored by the New Hampshire Democrat makes that change permanent.

It was passed Thursday and sent to President Donald Trump.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)