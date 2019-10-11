Senators call on Juul to change online sale rules

Some U.S. senators want an e-cigarette company to change its online sales rules.

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan and others say forced arbitration clauses restrict your access to justice by stripping people of their right to go to court.

They want the company Juul to remove those conditions online.

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy also signed on to the demand.

The letter says the rules make it nearly impossible for consumers to gather evidence needed if problems come up to prove their cases and the senators say that's not fair.