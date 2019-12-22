Senior Center seeking help for heat

The Franklin County Senior Center is looking for help this holiday season after finding out they'll need to come up with around 30-thousand dollars for a new boiler.

The building hasn't had adequate heat since a piece on the boiler broke close to the beginning of the month.

They have brought in an emergency heat replacement just to keep the pipes from freezing but its not warm enough inside for all events they hold.

The temporary heat has been costing around 60 dollars a day.

Between a grant from the state and insurance some but not all of the costs will be covered. The executive director says its a tough loss for members so close to the holidays.

"They come here for the socialization more than anything and that is a key part to what the Senior Center does is getting seniors together so they can communicate with each other and console each other or whatever happens to be the topic of the day," said Jim Coutts, Executive Director of the Franklin County Senior Center.

The Senior Center has been holding it's weekly meals and hopes to hold their Christmas Dinner still on Monday. The center is hoping to have a replacement boiler by the new year.

