Senior apostles visit Joseph Smith Birthplace

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomed two senior apostles to the Joseph Smith Birthplace Memorial this weekend.

Elder Christofferson made the visit along with acting president Elder Ballard who is a descendant of Joseph Smith. Smith founded the religion and was born in Sharon.

The apostles spoke with members of the church Friday evening.

"I thought it was amazing to get to see them. I've never been in the same room as an apostle before," said Church member Suzanne McKnight.

Last year, The Church of Latter Day Saints donated 40-thousand dollars worth of goods to food shelves in the South Royalton and Sharon area. They plan to do the same thing this year as well as donate thousands of pounds of winter clothes to those in need.

