Senior complex in Plattsburgh under quarantine

A senior complex in New York's North Country is under quarantine by the Clinton County Health Department after five residents tested positive.

69 residents live in the Russell H. Barnard apartments in Plattsburgh.

Mayor Colin Read says it's the first instance of a break out in the area and testing kits are critical to addressing this crisis.

Read also says he has faith in the health experts in Clinton County.

Officials are working on protocols to identify risks for each facility with elderly residents.