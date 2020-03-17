Sephora, Nordstrom among stores closing in US, Canada due to coronavirus; Microsoft closing stores worldwide

Sephora has announced they are closing all their retail stores in the U.S. and Canada over concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Sephora has announced they are temporarily closing all retail stores in the U.S. and Canada over coronavirus concerns. (Source: CNN)

In a statement, the personal care and beauty company said: “We have always taken our responsibility to protect the well-being of our people and community seriously. It was with that responsibility in mind that we made this decision.”

Stores will close beginning 5 p.m. on Tuesday through April 3.

Nordstrom is also closing its stores in the U.S. and Canada for two weeks starting Tuesday. They said they are providing their employees pay, benefits and other resources during this time.

L Brands, which includes Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Bath and Body Works, will be joining suit, from Tuesday through March 29. Employees not able to telework will receive pay and benefits during the temporary closure.

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced late Monday that it will be closing all its global locations amid the coronavirus pandemic, “effective immediately.”

The company said the closures are “for the safety of our customers and employees.”

Macy’s joined them, announcing all their related stores will close by end of business Tuesday. The company will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce.

