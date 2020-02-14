Serious Shelburne crash now listed as deadly

A car crash near Shelburne Farms last week is now listed as deadly and the man behind the wheel went into cardiac arrest, but it's unclear if that's what killed him.

The crash happened on Harbor Road near Ticonderoga Road last Tuesday.

Police say 74-year-old James Kraushaar's car went off the road and into a tree.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Now, police say he suffered a cardiac arrest, but we don't know if that's what caused him to crash or if he died from that medical emergency or from his injuries.