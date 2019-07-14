Serious crash in West Haven sends 6 to the hospital

A serious car crash in West Haven sends 6 people to the hospital including a family of 5 from New Jersey.

It happened just before 10 AM Sunday morning on Route 22A near Bigelow Road. Police say Jenna Latterreur, 20, of Essex left her travel lane and hit an on-coming vehicle partially head on. Latterreur was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle Greg Smith, 38, had to be extracted from his vehicle and airlifted to the UVM Medical Center with serious injuries. His passenger Holly Smith, 41, also sustained serious injuries. Three children also in the vehicle ages 6, 9 and 11 suffered minor injuries.

Both cars were totaled. The area was closed for several hours while Vermont State Police investigated the crash but was reopened Sunday afternoon.

Police say criminal charges are pending.

