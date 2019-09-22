Serious crash shuts down Royalton intersection for hours

A serious crash in Royalton shut down an intersection for over 5 hours Sunday.

Police say Brett Mulcahy, 55, of Bethel was traveling north on Route 14.

When attempting to turn left onto Route 107, police say Mulcahy turned in front of a motorcycle, causing a collision.

Corey and Kristi Stevens of Cornish, New Hampshire had to be taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for serious life threatening injuries.

Police believe Mulcahy was drunk, and he was arrested.

He's expected in court on Monday.

