Setting the stage for the first-in-the-nation primary

The New Hampshire Primary happens Tuesday and for many, the polls open at 7 a.m. and a few open at 6 a.m.

Candidates have been rallying around the small state, trying to connect with as many voters as possible.

Channel 3's Christina Guessferd will be LIVE in New Hampshire to set the stage for Tuesday's first-in-the-nation primary.

Before you hit the polls here's what you need to know:

First you'll want to look up your local polling location. You can find that information here at the New Hampshire Secretary of State's website

Choose a Democratic ballot or a Republican ballot based on the party to which you're registered.

Then, check off who you want to be the presidential nominee for your party.

Seems simple enough, but the stakes for candidates are high.

The latest CBS polls shows Senator Bernie Sanders has the top spot at 29 percent, followed closely by Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 25 percent.

We'll be live in Lebanon all Tuesday morning, continuing our team coverage of the New Hampshire Primary.