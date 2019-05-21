Settlement in Burlington police shooting lawsuit

A settlement between Burlington police and the family of Wayne Brunette.

Brunette was killed outside his Burlington home in November 2013. Police were responding to a mental health call. When they arrived, Brunette was holding a shovel and charged one of the officers. The officer's partner, Ethan Thibault, shot and killed Brunette.

The family sued.

In April, they reached a deal outside of court. Burlington police admit no liability. In exchange, Brunette's family receives $270,000.