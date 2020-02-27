Settlement reached between Rutland City, departing fire chief

A settlement agreement has been reached between Rutland City and departing Fire Chief James Larsen.

Wednesday night, the Board of Aldermen and Larsen signed a mutual parting of ways.

The chief was put on administrative leave back in January after firefighters accused him of bullying members of the department.

Larsen will get about four months' pay and an additional $16,200 to offset separation expenses, as well as the standard amounts for his unused vacation and sick leave.

The position will be left open until the end of the fiscal year and some money will come from the fire budget to cover his leaving costs.

Mayor David Allaire says this is a watershed moment moving forward for the fire department.

"Anytime that these kinds of dollars are talked about it can be concerning, but I am certainly happy that we were able to come to this agreement, that we can put this behind us and really focus on the future of the fire department," Allaire said.

Larsen will remain on paid administrative leave but his last official day as an employee of the city is March 9.

The city will begin looking at hiring options within the next few days. Deputy Chief William Lovett has been named interim chief in the meantime.

Allaire said people in the city have expressed they would like to see someone from within the fire department promoted to the position.

WCAX News reached out to Chief Larsen for comment but we did not hear back before this story was published.