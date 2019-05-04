Several bike swaps this weekend

There are several bike swaps going on this weekend, including at Skirack in Burlington.

This is a chance to take advantage of some great deals on bikes, parts, trailers and roof racks. When an item gets sold, whoever dropped off that piece gets 75 percent of the sale or 100 percent store credit.

Organizers are expecting a high turnout despite the cold and rainy weather our region has experienced lately.

"The nice thing about Burlington and Vermont in general is that we're going to be outside doing stuff regardless, but people are so excited to do stuff outside when it's nice out. So, I think when we get a nice stretch of three or four days in a row, it's going to be like riding and running in a parade," said Kyle Darling of Skirack Vermont.

The bike swap at Skirack is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Police say they're expecting Williston Road near Earl's Cyclery & Fitness in South Burlington will get a bit backed up during its swap Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.