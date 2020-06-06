Several communities plan racial injustice demonstrations for Saturday

It's continued momentum for what many hope is a sustained movement aimed at tackling racial injustice and police reforms.
In Colchester, a protest will begin at 11 am at Bayside Park.
Participants are encouraged to wear masks and bring signs.
Plattburgh's demonstration will occur at Trinity Park from 11 am to 2:30.
A silent assembly will meet in Vergennes today from 4 to 5 pm.
That's at the Vergennes City Park.
In Bellows Falls protestors will gather at Hetty Green Park beginning at 3:30.
There are also Sunday events planned for Montpelier and Rutland.