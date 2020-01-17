Several crashes reported after snowstorm; roads could be icy Friday morning

Your morning commute could be slippery on Friday as roads can be icy from the temperature drop.

We're told during Thursday's snowstorm, Vermont State Police responded to nearly 90 crashes, which resulted in several people being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

VSP adding another crash to the list after a tractor trailer rolled over on Interstate 91 in Weathersfield late Thursday night.

The roads at the time were reportedly icy and snow covered and the wind was blowing strong.

Police say the truck went off the road, crashed through the median, went across the other lanes of traffic before rolling multiple times in the woods.

About 75 gallons diesel fuel leaked.

The truck and the trailer it was hauling are totaled and the driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No charges are filed at this time.

Near that accident, another one Friday morning has I-91 down to one lane. We're told the northbound side, just south of exit 8 is down to one lane.