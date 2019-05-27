Several injuries after Topsham ATV crash

Several people are recovering after an ATV crashed into a car in Topsham.

Police say Sunday night they responded to the crash on Thompson Road.

After investigation, they found Brandon Emerson was driving a Kawasaki side by side with two juvenile passengers.

Investigators say Emerson crossed over the center line, hitting John Narowski who was driving in his Subaru.

Emerson and his two passengers all sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Narowski did not sustain any injuries.