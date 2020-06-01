Several big sectors opening back up in Vermont Monday

Several big openings in Vermont on Monday as new rules for businesses start.

(MGN)

Gyms, fitness centers, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlors, as well as cleaning services and other businesses that require home visits all have new requirements to offer services Monday.

Dentals procedures that produce what are known as "aerosols," like drilling, can also take place, provided dentists are following health and safety precautions.

Plus, up to 25 Vermonters can gather together, although the existing occupancy limits for operations including retail, recreation, dining, worship and event spaces remain in place.

Child care centers will be reopening in Vermont on Monday, that includes summer camps and after-school programs as well.

But we've been following the guidelines and how some directors say they're too hard to put into practice.

It includes masks for staff and children older than two-years-old.

Disinfection, temperature checks, frequent hand washing, physical distancing, no group activities and no more than 25 kids and staff in a single area.

Anyone providing child care in Vermont must complete mandatory training providing by VOSHA.

And some cases will be heard inside Vermont's courthouses.

The courts have been in a judicial emergency since mid-March amid the coronavirus outbreak. Now, some operations can start back up.

Visitors can expect a mask requirement and they'll be asked about possible exposure to the virus.

It's still unclear when Vermont's DMV's will re-open, but we expect to hear an update on when you can get services at the governor's press conference.

Governor Phil Scott's press conference starts at 11 a.m. Monday. We expect more information about these reopenings. That will be carried live on Channel 3.